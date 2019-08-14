Women’s Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Kenya defeated Uganda on Tuesday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

On Tuesday, Kenya played against Uganda during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), in a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In an entertaining game, the Lionesses thumped the Lady Cranes 37-5. Kenya applied pressure on their East African neighbors from the first whistle and they managed to open the scoring early […]

On Tuesday, Kenya played against Uganda during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), in a qualifier fo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...