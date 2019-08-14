Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Women’s Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: South Africa defeated Madagascar on Tuesday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Tuesday, the Springbok Women played against the Makis during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In an enthralling game, South Africa beat Madagascar 73-0. South Africa got off to the perfect start as they grabbed three quick tries through Eloise Webb and Rights Mkhari […]

On Tuesday, the Springbok Women played against the Makis during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), a q...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/08/2019

Tchad : à l'Est, les plaidoyers dans les centres coraniques se multiplient

Tchad : à l'Est, les plaidoyers dans les centres coraniques se multiplient

Tchad : Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal, nouveau ministre de la Santé publique Tchad : Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal, nouveau ministre de la Santé publique 12/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination à la Présidence de la République

13/08/2019

Tchad : prestation de serment de deux nouveaux ministres

13/08/2019

Tchad : la frontière avec la Libye est "devenue incontrôlée" (ministre défense)

13/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'armée accentue la pression sur les orpailleurs au nord (Vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019