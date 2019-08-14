Women’s Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: South Africa defeated Madagascar on Tuesday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

On Tuesday, the Springbok Women played against the Makis during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In an enthralling game, South Africa beat Madagascar 73-0. South Africa got off to the perfect start as they grabbed three quick tries through Eloise Webb and Rights Mkhari […]

