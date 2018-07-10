Women vital for ‘new paradigm’ in Africa’s Sahel region, Security Council hears

Making the case was UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, fresh from a mission to South Sudan, Chad and Niger; all countries where women and children are paying what she called the “stark cost” of conflict. For Bineta Diop, the AU Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, the mission highlighted the “heart-rending and poignant realities” […]

Making the case was UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, fresh from a mission to South Sudan, Chad and Niger; all countries where wo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...