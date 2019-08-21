Alwihda Info
Wood-saving cookstoves are helping Zambia cut forest loss


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A UNDP-GEF partnership is promoting energy-saving stoves in rural communities in support of the government’s efforts to cut forest loss, clean up cooking, save lives and curb climate change. It’s half past midday in Kawama Village in Northwestern Zambia and Mildred Kikwanda is busy preparing ‘Nshima’ – the staple maize meal – with chicken stew […]

