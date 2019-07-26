Workshop to discuss Uganda’s Urban Strategy as nation strives for industrialization

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the National Planning Authority (NPA) of Uganda are next week hosting a two-day workshop to review the country’s draft Urban Strategy and its associated Ten-Year Perspective Plan. The workshop, running from 1-2 August 2019, will allow experts from the two institutions to collect feedback and inputs from government […]

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the National Planning Authority (NPA) of Uganda are next week hosting a two-day wo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...