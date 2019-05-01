Alwihda Info
World Bank Approves $250 Million to Enhance Access to Affordable Housing Finance for Kenyans


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2019


The World Bank today approved a $250 million International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loan to enhance access to affordable housing finance for Kenyans who are unable to access long-term housing finance. The Kenya Affordable Housing Finance Project (KAHFP) will support the establishment and operationalization of the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Corporation (KMRC) a largely […]

The World Bank today approved a $250 million International Bank for Reconstruction and Developmen...

