World Bank Group Executive Directors visit Djibouti to discuss Country’s Development Prospects

A delegation of World Bank Group Executive Directors (EDs) has concluded its visit to Djibouti after gaining a comprehensive perspective of the country’s current development status and future opportunities, with its focus on youth and women. The EDs met with government officials, representatives both from the private sector and from civil society, development partners, and […]

A delegation of World Bank Group Executive Directors (EDs) has concluded its visit to Djibouti after gaining a c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...