World Bank Supports Recovery Efforts for Cyclone-Affected People in Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juillet 2019 modifié le 18 Juillet 2019 - 02:37


The World Bank Board of Directors approved today a $72 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) Crisis Response Window (CRW) to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP). The financing will help mitigate the impact of Cyclone Idai on the most affected communities of Zimbabwe […]

