World Bank Vice President for Africa Region visits Somalia


4 Novembre 2019


The World Bank Vice President for the Africa Region, Hafez Ghanem concluded his first visit to Somalia today after witnessing the progress made by government and people of Somalia. “I commend the government and the people of Somalia for making progress on improving the security and economic situation in the country,” said Hafez Ghanem, World […]

