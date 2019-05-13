World Class Logistics Warehouses Come to Mozambique

“Agility is a long-term sustainable investor and is a strong advocate of the future of Mozambique,” says Deanne De Vries, Senior Vice President for Agility Africa, a global warehousing and logistics multinational rapidly expanding across the continent. Her comments come ahead of the second annual bilingual MozamReal Property Forum taking place on 5 June in […]

