World Food Programme Forecasts Global Hunger Hotspots as New Decade Dawns


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2020


Escalating hunger needs in sub-Saharan Africa dominate a World Food Programme (WFP) analysis of global hunger hotspots in the first half of 2020 with millions of people requiring life-saving food assistance in Zimbabwe, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central Sahel region in the coming months. The sheer scale and complexity of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 31/12/2019

Tchad : le président reconnait une insuffisance "dans l’appui aux jeunes et aux femmes"

Tchad : le président reconnait une insuffisance "dans l’appui aux jeunes et aux femmes"

Tchad : restauration "partielle" des primes, indemnités et AGS des travailleurs en 2020 Tchad : restauration "partielle" des primes, indemnités et AGS des travailleurs en 2020 31/12/2019

Tchad : la Police nationale fait le bilan de la Saint-Sylvestre

01/01/2020

Tchad : Déby attristé par la mort de son ex-Premier ministre Djimrangar Dadnadji

01/01/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État promet des élections "exemptes de toute irrégularité"

01/01/2020
Tchad : la Police nationale fait le bilan de la Saint-Sylvestre
POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra