World Food Programme Launches food assistance for Ebola affected people in Democratic Republic of Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Distributions of World Food Programme rations have begun in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s Ebola-hit Equateur Province as part of an effort to support those directly affected by the latest outbreak of the deadly virus and limit risky population movements. Families of Ebola patients discharged from treatment centres, and of those who have had […]

Distributions of World Food Programme rations have begun in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s Ebola-hit Equateur Province as pa...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



