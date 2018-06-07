World Food Programme Launches food assistance for Ebola affected people in Democratic Republic of Congo

Distributions of World Food Programme rations have begun in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s Ebola-hit Equateur Province as part of an effort to support those directly affected by the latest outbreak of the deadly virus and limit risky population movements. Families of Ebola patients discharged from treatment centres, and of those who have had […]

Distributions of World Food Programme rations have begun in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s Ebola-hit Equateur Province as pa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...