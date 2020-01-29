World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Sudan hold a second forum to curb post-harvest losses

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan hosted a three-day event on post-harvest losses, to explore ways of reducing food losses through approaches such as hermetic storage bags that were showcased at the event. The event held from 27 to 29 January linked various actors in the food value chain, including international manufacturers, […]

