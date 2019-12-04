World Food Programme expands emergency operation in Zimbabwe as drought and economic hardship plunge millions into hunger

The World Food Programme (WFP) is rapidly expanding an already sizeable emergency operation in Zimbabwe where drought, flooding and macro-economic meltdown have plunged 7.7 million people – half the population – into severe hunger. Funds are required immediately if WFP is to meet the growing needs of the hardest-hit Zimbabweans. It plans to more than […]

The World Food Programme (WFP) is rapidly expanding an already sizeable emergency operation in Zimbabwe where drought, flooding and mac...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...