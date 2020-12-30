Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

World Health Organization (WHO) Urges Greater Surveillance as New COVID-19 Variants Emerge


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Décembre 2020


With the recent emergence in the African region of new COVID-19 variants which seem to have higher transmissibility, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls on countries to boost genomic surveillance and analysis through the African genome sequencing laboratory network to detect any new mutations and strengthen the efforts to curb the pandemic. South Africa recently […]

With the recent emergence in the African region of new COVID-19 variants which seem to have higher transmissibility, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter