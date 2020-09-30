World Health Organization (WHO) to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Ebola Response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The World Health Organization, leadership and staff, are outraged by recent reports of alleged sexual exploitation and abuse in the context of the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The actions allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO are unacceptable and will be robustly investigated. The betrayal of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...