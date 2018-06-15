World Rugby Press Release: Rugby Africa Gold Cup kicks off African Rugby World Cup qualification

The 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, which doubles as a Rugby World Cup 2019 qualification tournament, begins on Saturday as the top six teams in Africa, aside from South Africa, battle it out for a place at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. The Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be played in a round-robin […]

The 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, which doubles as a Rugby World Cup 2019 qualification tournament, begins on Saturday as the top six teams in Africa, aside from South Africa, battle it out for ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...