Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

World leaders, celebrities to join WHO’s Big Event for Mental Health on 10 October


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Octobre 2020


On 10 October, World Mental Health Day, world leaders and internationally-recognized celebrities and mental health advocates will come together for the World Health Organization’s Big Event for Mental Health. WHO’s first-ever online advocacy event for mental health will focus on the urgent need to address the world’s chronic under-investment in mental health Ì¶ a problem […]

On 10 October, World Mental Health Day, world leaders and internationally-recognized celebrities and mental health...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/10/2020

Tchad : lancement de l'opération de révision du fichier électoral à Abéché

Tchad : lancement de l'opération de révision du fichier électoral à Abéché

Tchad : la FTFA remet une subvention à la Ligue provinciale de Sila Tchad : la FTFA remet une subvention à la Ligue provinciale de Sila 01/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à la Société nationale d’exploitation hôtelière

01/10/2020

Tchad : le gouverneur de la Tandjilé remplacé par décret

01/10/2020

Tchad : l'armée de l'air envoie deux femmes pilotes aux USA pour une formation

01/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 01/10/2020 - CAROLINE PLANTE

Ne faisons pas fausse route pour nourrir les plus de 700 millions d’habitants que comptera l’Afrique de l’Ouest en 2050 !

Ne faisons pas fausse route pour nourrir les plus de 700 millions d’habitants que comptera l’Afrique de l’Ouest en 2050 !

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda