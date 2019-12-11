Yekatom and Ngaïssona case: International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber II confirms part of the charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity and commits suspects to trial

Today, 11 December 2019, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “Court”) (https://www.ICC-CPI.int/) issued a unanimous decision partially confirming the charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity brought by the Prosecutor against Alfred Yekatom and Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona and committed them to trial before a Trial Chamber. In view of ensuring protection… […]

