On February 11, Chargé Jessica Davis Ba moderated a stimulating conversation on the Civil Rights Movement that began in 1960s America and continues to this day. The young leaders came from a wide range of Chadian youth organizations, including Women2Women, PAYLP, YALI, former IVLP participants, and several graduates of the Embassy-sponsored ACCESS English-language program. Several […]

On February 11, Chargé Jessica Davis Ba moderated a stimulating conversation on the Civil Rights Movemen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...