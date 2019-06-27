Your communication with the stars of football and fashion

Take advantage of a visual communication promotion offered by Club DRH (http://www.Club-DRH.com/) in sports and fashion. Increase your brand’s visibility with celebrities. In sports, we have: – Jean-Pierre PAPIN (Golden Ball 1991) – Sonny ANDERSON (the awesome Brazilian striker) – Emmanuel PETIT (1998 France World Champion) – Stéphane GUIVARCH (1998 France World Champion) – Sylvain […]

Take advantage of a visual communication promotion offered by Club DRH (<...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...