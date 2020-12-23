Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) Chief Joins Continental Body

Brigadier General Clement Sinkamba, President of the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has been appointed to the Referees Committee at Rugby Africa. In a letter dated 21st December, 2020 and signed by Rugby Africa General Manager Coralie Van den berg, the appointment follows a Committee meeting held earlier which the decision was arrived at and ratified […]

