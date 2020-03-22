Zambia confirms 3rd COVID-19

“In Zambia one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by our laboratory, bringing our total of confirmed cases to three (3). The latest case is a Lusaka-based Zambian national, who returned from Pakistan on 18th March, 2020. He is currently stable and all contacts being traced. The first two confirmed COVID-19 cases also remain […]

