Zambia confirms 3rd COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mars 2020


“In Zambia one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by our laboratory, bringing our total of confirmed cases to three (3). The latest case is a Lusaka-based Zambian national, who returned from Pakistan on 18th March, 2020. He is currently stable and all contacts being traced. The first two confirmed COVID-19 cases also remain […]

“In Zambia one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by our laboratory, bringing our total of confirmed cases to three (3).

The latest case is a Lus...





