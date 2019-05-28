Alwihda Info
Zambia in double Olympic Qualifiers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mai 2019


The announcement by Africa Rugby for the 2020 Olympics have pitted both the Zambia Men’s and Women’s Rugby Teams to compete for qualification in the 2nd edition of 7s rugby since its reintroduction in 2016. The Women’s Qualifiers set for 12 & 13 October, 2019 in Tunisia will feature KENYA, UGANDA, ZIMBABWE, MADAGASCAR, SENEGAL, BOTSWANA, […]

