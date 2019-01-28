Zambian Youth Rugby in massive boost

The re-introduction of Zambia has come as a massive boost of vigour and motivation among the young players from across the country. On Saturday 26th January, 2019, the Zambia Rugby Union called for u18 and u20 trials which were hosted in two locations, namely, Lusaka Rugby Club for Midlands based players and Diggers Rugby Club […]

The re-introduction of Zambia has come as a massive boost of vigour and motivation among the young players from across the country. On Saturday 26th January, 2...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...