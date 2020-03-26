Zimbabwe – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Update: 25 March 2020

Following the report of the third confirmed case of COVID-19 we gave yesterday, the Ministry would like to advise the nation that this third patient is a 52-year-old male resident of Harare who had travelled to Dubai and returned on the 15th March 2020. He presented at Wilkins Hospital with a history of cough with […]

