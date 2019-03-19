Zimbabwe: Floods Flash Update No. 2, 18 March 2019

HIGHLIGHTS • Flooding caused by the Tropical Cyclone Idai weather system continues to cause massive destruction, with heavy rains reported in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. • At least 82 deaths have been reported, 200 people have been injured and over 200 are missing in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. • Chimanimani and Chipinge remain the hardest-hit […]

