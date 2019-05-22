Zimbabwe Rugby Union: Head Coach of the Zimbabwe National Women’s Seven’s side Abigail Kawonza has stepped down from her national team coaching position

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) would like to announce that Abigail Kawonza has stepped down from her national team coaching position in pursuit of other top portfolios she holds with the ZRU and World Rugby. Voice recordings of Abigail Kawonza and Abigail Mnikwa: http://bit.ly/2X1P87c She was the Head Coach of the Zimbabwe National Women’s Seven’s side, […]

