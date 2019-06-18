Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Zimbabwe Rugby Union implored to action Board resolutions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Zimbabwe Rugby Union’s (ZRU) executive, in line with Board resolutions from the meeting held in Kwekwe on Sunday the 16th of June 2019, has been implored to implement financial and disciplinary measures as agreed. The Zambezi Cheetahs, Zimbabwe’s national sevens side has been invited to five major events till the end of the year 2019, […]

Zimbabwe Rugby Union’s (ZRU) executive, in line with Board resolutions from the meeting held in Kwekwe on Sunday the 16th of June 2019, has been implor...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/06/2019

Tchad : une association se donne pour objectif de renforcer l'amitié Tchado-Golf

Tchad : une association se donne pour objectif de renforcer l'amitié Tchado-Golf

Tchad : la CTDDH "atterrée" par l'arrestation de trois opposants en France Tchad : la CTDDH "atterrée" par l'arrestation de trois opposants en France 17/06/2019

Populaires

Le chef de la transition soudanaise reçu par Idriss Déby à N'Djamena

18/06/2019

Déby : "Il n’y aura jamais de développement si plus de 50% des citoyens sont en marge du savoir"

18/06/2019

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ?

18/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus !

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus !

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti" Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti" 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui