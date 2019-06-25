Alwihda Info
Zimbabwe Under-20 National Women Rugby Team Secure Kit, Broadcast and CSR Partnerships Ahead of Bilateral Series


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2019


The Zimbabwe Under-20 national women rugby team has secured three commercial partners ahead of the historic bilateral series against South Africa Under-20 Women in Harare. Audio recordings in MP3 format of Dirk Viljoen, Adrey Mpemba and Ether Massundah: https://we.tl/t-Y52lc34xbA The young ladies team will be hosting their first international team, South Africa Under-20 in a […]

