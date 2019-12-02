Zion Adeoye on the importance of the legal profession to African economic development

Centurion Law Group’s (https://CenturionLG.com/) Senior Associate Zion Adeoye is an oil and gas specialist who has focused his career on energy law and finance. He is the Country Relations Lead for South Sudan at Centurion Law Group. He has been a key legal advisor on over 25 oil and gas investments in 12 countries across […]

Centurion Law Group’s (https://CenturionLG.com/) Senior Associate Zion Adeoye is an oil and gas specialist who has focused hi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...