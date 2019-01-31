fairtrade launches agrofood Algeria 2019 at the brand-new Centre International de Conférences (CIC) in Algiers

With agrofood Algeria 2019, the German trade show specialists fairtrade ([fairtrade-messe.de](https://www.africa-newsroom.com/press/countlinks/73738/http:%7D%7Dwww.fairtrade-messe.de/website)) and their German-Algerian team announce a new important trade show for Algeria and invite all interested parties from the world over to participate. Jointly developed with institutional partners and governmental… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/fairtrade-launches-agrofood-algeria-2019-at-the...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...