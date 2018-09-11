the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will assist ten grassroots innovators as well as innovators supported through the Technology and Human Resources for Industry Programme (THRIP), the Support Programme for Industrial Innovation (SPII) and the Technology Venture Capital Fund (TVC) to showcase their inventions and participate at the South African Innovation Summit (SAIS) […]

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will assist ten grassroots innovators as well as innovato...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...