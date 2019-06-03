uMsinga emerging farmer invests in high-tech agriculture solutions that will benefit local women-run farming cooperatives

Six months ago, founder and chairman of the Bahle Zondo Foundation, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Bahle Zondo walked into the AGCO Africa ([www.AGCOcorp.com](http://www.agcocorp.com/)) office announcing that he would like to set up a successful agribusiness in his community of Msinga. He was quick to add, that he knew nothing about farming. AGCO, Your Agriculture Company […]

Six months ago, founder and chairman of the Bahle Zondo Foundation, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Bahl...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...