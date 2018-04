$1 billion in transactions processed on Ecobank Mobile App in Africa

The groundbreaking Ecobank ([www.Ecobank.com](http://www.ecobank.com/)) Mobile App, a single, unified financial services application across 33 African countries, has processed 9 million transactions worth over $1 billion since launch less than 18 months ago. With over 4 million users, the Ecobank Mobile App is available to all, enabling users to open an Ecobank Xpress™ Account instantly on […]

