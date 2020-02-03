1 point for Shujaa in Australia

The Kenya men’s sevens national team, Shujaa, collected one point at the fourth round of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series this past weekend in Sydney, Australia after placing 16th overall. Playing out of Pool A, Shujaa finished their preliminary round matches winless, starting with a 14-28 defeat to Fiji before losing 21-26 to Wales. […]

The Kenya men’s sevens national team, Shujaa, collected one point at the fourth round of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series this past weekend ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...