Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

17 Malawians Headed to U.S. to Participate in the 2019 Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer today announced that 17 Malawian young leaders will participate in the 2018 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders in the United States. This current cohort brings the number of Malawian participants to 85 since the Mandela Washington Fellowship began in 2014. Ambassador Palmer congratulated the 17 new Mandela […]

U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer today announced that 17 Malawian young leaders will participate in the 2018...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/06/2019

Tchad : 2 chefs rebelles condamnés à la prison à vie

Tchad : 2 chefs rebelles condamnés à la prison à vie

Tchad : Déby demande au Gouvernement de ne pas fragiliser la coordination Tchad : Déby demande au Gouvernement de ne pas fragiliser la coordination 06/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des officiers élevés à des grades supérieurs dans l'armée

06/06/2019

Tchad : 2 chefs rebelles condamnés à la prison à vie

06/06/2019

Tchad : 20 ans de prison pour 11 coaccusés de tentative de putsch en Guinée équatoriale

06/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'appel du gouverneur Ramadan Erdebou pour la paix au Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/06/2019 - Info Alwihda

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture 01/06/2019 - Hissein Adamou