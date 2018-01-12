18 individuals arbitrarily detained in the wake of anti-austerity protests throughout Sudan

The Government of Sudan has responded to widespread disgruntlement over recent austerity measures by arresting and detaining opposition political party members, activists and individuals; [censoring newspapers by seizing their daily-print runs prior to distribution](http://www.acjps.org/8-newspapers-prevented-from-distribution-by-niss-amidst-protests-against-recent-austerity-measures/) and use of… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/18-individuals-arbitrarily-detained-in-the-wake-of-a...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...