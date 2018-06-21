20 Reasons to Travel to Egypt this Summer

Following the launch of Marriott International’s ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) latest seasonal experiences campaign last month, Egypt presents yet again many reasons to travel as an incredible holiday destination that continues to maintain its position on the bucket list of every global traveler. Guests booking a hotel within the Marriott International portfolio in Egypt from now… Read more […]

Following the launch of Marriott International’s ([www.Marriott.com](

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...