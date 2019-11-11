Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
2019 Africa Visa Openness Index: African Union Commission, African Development Bank report shows wins in visa restrictions across Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


For the first time, on average, Africans can travel to approximately 27 countries visa-free or with a visa on arrival; Ethiopia moves up a record 32 places on the Index, entering the top 20 most visa-open countries in Africa. Dowload report: https://bit.ly/2rwlzQ9 For the first time, African travellers have liberal access to over half the […]

For the first time, on average, Africans can travel to approximately 27 countries visa-free or with a visa on arrival; Ethiopia moves up a record 3...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



