2020 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank: a renewed commitment to economic resilience in Africa

The 55th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the 46th meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund (ADF) began in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Wednesday, 26 August 2020. In his opening speech, the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, highlighted the unusual context of this year’s Annual Meetings, […]

The 55th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the 46th meetings of the Board of Governors of the Af...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...