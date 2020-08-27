Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

2020 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank: a renewed commitment to economic resilience in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Août 2020


The 55th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the 46th meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund (ADF) began in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Wednesday, 26 August 2020. In his opening speech, the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, highlighted the unusual context of this year’s Annual Meetings, […]

The 55th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the 46th meetings of the Board of Governors of the Af...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/08/2020

Tchad : les sportifs de haut niveau et d'élite seront appuyés financièrement dès 2021

Tchad : les sportifs de haut niveau et d'élite seront appuyés financièrement dès 2021

Le Tchad et la Banque mondiale déterminés à relever les défis de développement Le Tchad et la Banque mondiale déterminés à relever les défis de développement 26/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : une commission mixte pour contrôler les véhicules automobiles

26/08/2020

Tchad : un officier de l'armée de terre témoigne après sa violente agression par des malfrats

26/08/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : l'armée ne participera plus au contrôle du respect des mesures barrières

26/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 26 présumés malfrats dont 16 braqueurs entre les mains de la gendarmerie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! 22/08/2020 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda