21st March 2020 – Ten New Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed ten (10) new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria; three (3) new cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven (7) new cases in Lagos State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to twenty-two (22). All ten (10) new cases are […]

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed ten (10) new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria; three (3) new cases in the Federal Capital Territory (F...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...