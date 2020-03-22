Alwihda Info
21st March 2020 – Ten New Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mars 2020


The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed ten (10) new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria; three (3) new cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven (7) new cases in Lagos State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to twenty-two (22). All ten (10) new cases are […]

