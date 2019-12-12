25th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP 25): ‘Africa’s future depends on solidarity’ Leaders and development partners rally around climate change goals

There was standing room only as ministers, diplomats, activists and journalists gathered at the IFEMA conference centre in Madrid to mark Africa Day at the COP 25 climate meeting. Speakers called for a united front to tackle the challenges of climate change in Africa. In the opening statement for Africa Day on Tuesday, Yasmin Fouad, […]

