300,000 flee flare-up of ethnic violence in north-eastern DR Congo

More than 300,000 people have been forced to flee resurgent inter-ethnic violence in north-east Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) just this month, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Tuesday. Citing multiple attacks and counter-attacks between Hema herders and Lendu farmers, [UNHCR](http://www.unhcr.org/) spokesperson Babar Baloch told journalists in Geneva that the situation had worsened […]

