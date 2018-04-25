A New logo for the Rugby Africa Gold Cup

On June 16, 2018, Rugby Africa ([www.RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.rugbyafrique.com/)) looks forward to welcoming the African fans to the first matches of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup. The defending champion, Namibia, will face Uganda at home while Zimbabwe, led by their new coach and former Springbok star, Peter De Villiers, will play the Moroccan challengers. As a […]

On June 16, 2018, Rugby Africa ([www.RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.rugbyafrique....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...