A Whole New Finals: NBA Restart by the Numbers

The Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat and the Western Conference champion Los Angeles Lakers will tip off the NBA (http://www.NBA.com) Finals 2020 presented by [YouTube TV](https://tv.youtube.com/welcome/) (https://bit.ly/2S6vdmK) on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Radio in the United States. The NBA Finals will reach fans live in 215 countries and […]
