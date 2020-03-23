









English News A community with a shared future, a battle needs to fight together — Initiative of the Presidium of the Belt and Road Journalists Network

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 24 Mars 2020

By ACJA Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19), countries around the world have looked out for each other and joined hands in the battle against the epidemic. This battle makes us feel more than ever that human society is a community with a shared future that is interconnected and shares weal and woe. In the face of global challenges, all countries must work together to overcome difficulties.



After the outbreak of COVID-19, China promptly informed the international community about the epidemic, shared the genome sequence of the virus, introduced its epidemic prevention and control experience, and actively provided assistance to countries hard hit by the epidemic. China’s efforts have bought valuable time for other countries and made important contributions to the fight against the epidemic worldwide. China’s battle against the epidemic is an important part of the global war of epidemic prevention and control. We express our support and appreciation for China’s efforts.



At present, the novel coronavirus is still spreading in many countries, and COVID-19 has shown characteristics of a pandemic. We are deeply concerned about the grim situation faced by the affected countries, sympathize with those countries and people suffering from the disease, and really care for the well-being of journalists working on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle. We would like to express solidarity and respect to journalists from all countries, and advocate that journalist organizations of all countries take action to effectively safeguard the well-being and legitimate rights and interests of journalists and provide good conditions for their work.



Media serve as an important channel to strengthen communication and enhance understanding for human beings. We have seen that most of the media outlets in the world have played a positive and important role in communicating information, mobilizing the public, and fighting the epidemic, but there are also some media outlets that ignore facts, spread rumors, and even defame and stigmatize other countries, causing adverse effects. In times of crisis, rumors are more terrible than the virus itself. At a critical moment when people of all countries around the world work together to fight the epidemic, we call on member organizations and partners to strengthen unity, keep in close communication, guide the media and journalists to proactively communicate and amplify the objective, rational and scientific voice, and resolutely oppose unconstructive practices such as spreading false information and engaging in fear-mongering, blame-shifting and finger-pointing.



We sincerely invite all member organizations and partners to introduce to the press of various countries their positive measures and latest progress in fighting the epidemic through the information communication mechanism of the Belt and Road Journalists Network, and share stories of media professionals who brave risks to fight the epidemic, so as to gather together the positive energy to overcome the epidemic.



In the community with a shared future for mankind, we are waves of the same sea, leaves of the same tree, and flowers of the same garden. We believe that through our joint efforts, we will ultimately defeat the epidemic worldwide. Like the rainbow after a storm, the world will be a better place to live in after the epidemic.



The Presidium of the Belt and Road Journalists Network





Source：Global Times



