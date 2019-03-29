A new page in the General History of Africa

The International Scientific Committee of UNESCO’s General History of Africa, which met in Belo Horizonte (Brazil) from 25 to 28 March, finalized the drafting of the next three volumes of the collection, to be published in 2020. These new volumes (X, XI and XII) enrich the collection published by UNESCO between 1964 and 1999. They […]

