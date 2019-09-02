A pressing need for a coherent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approach to Libya

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, Carmelo Abela, spoke – at an informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) in Helsinki – on the pressing need for a coherent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approach on Libya, especially at this juncture, when no less than five EU Member States are also members of the […]

