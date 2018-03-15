AFRICAN WOMEN TAKE THE LEAD TO END FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION (FGM/C) & EARLY CHILD MARRIAGE (ECM) IN AFRICA THROUGH THE STRATEGIC LAUNCH OF THE BIG SISTER MOVEMENT

African women take the lead to end female genital mutilation and early child marriage in Africa through the strategic launch of THE BIG SISTER MOVEMENT. The BIG SISTER MOVEMENT (BSM) is the largest grassroots coalition of Local NGO’s led by women survivors of FGM/C’s from The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Kenya and Somalia with the […]

African women take the lead to end female genital mutilation and early child marriage in Africa through the strategic launch of THE BIG SISTER MOVEMENT. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...